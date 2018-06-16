Menu
MISSING: Police and SES volunteers joined forces to search the area around Sandon for a missing fisherman.
MISSING: Police and SES volunteers joined forces to search the area around Sandon for a missing fisherman. Adam Hourigan
SEARCH: Brumby whisperer missing

by Caitlan Charles
16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
EMERGENCY services are searching for a 72-year-old Brooms Head man who has not returned from a fishing trip.

Kenneth Parker, who was staying in Sandon Village while on a fishing trip with a friend, went fishing on Wednesday afternoon.

NO TRACE: Police and SES volunteers search the area around Sandon for a missing fisherman.
NO TRACE: Police and SES volunteers search the area around Sandon for a missing fisherman. Adam Hourigan

He was last seen about 1.30pm in Sandon Village.

He told his friend he was going fishing on the Sandon River. However his boat was found anchored to the jetty and his fishing rod was missing.

A search began on Thursday night for him, with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter joining police from Coffs/Clarence Police District and SES in Sandon. They searched the beach and Yuraygir National Park track, stopping only due to poor visibility.

The search was resumed yesterday morning with local police, Police Rescue, SES, Surf Lifesaving NSW, Maritime Services as well as a maritime drone and a helicopter.

Kenny Parker is missing after heading out for a fishing trip on the Sandon River.
Kenny Parker is missing after heading out for a fishing trip on the Sandon River. Stephen Otten

Mr Parker is well-known in the Brooms Head community for his care of the local brumby.

A friend said MrParker always had a story to tell about the horse, which would come closer to MrParker than anybody else due to him collecting his droppings and chatting to the brumby in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Parker is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm tall, of a heavy build and balding white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information, or who sights Kenneth Parker, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800333000.

    Local Partners