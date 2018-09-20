Menu
The mountain range at Lockhart River. Picture: Rescue 510
News

Camper missing in croc country

20th Sep 2018 5:43 AM

A HELICOPTER has been brought in to assist in the search for a man who disappeared while camping.

The man, 69, left his camp site about 20km from Lockhart River, in Far North Queensland, about 11am on Wednesday.

An alarm was raised after he failed to return to camp by 5pm.

A search began yesterday and police confirmed that some of the man's belongings had been found.

The Rescue 510 helicopter, local police and additional crews began the search again early this morning.

