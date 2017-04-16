Search continues for missing 17-year-old swimmer

Water police have been called in to assist with the search for 17-year-old boy who went missing in the surf at Pebbly Beach south of Grafton on late Saturday afternoon.

POLICE resumed a search at first light this morning for a missing 17-year-old boy who got into difficultly while swimming at Pebbly Beach, south of Grafton, on Saturday.

Police have been told the teenager was swimming with four other people at the camping area in the Yuraygir National Park when the group got into trouble in dangerous water conditions.

The 17-year-old was swimming with two friends at the isolated and unpatrolled beach when the trio were washed into a rip current just before 4pm.

The other members of the group managed to get to shore but the 17-year-old boy did not return to land.

It is understood he was not a strong swimmer.

A member of the public noticed the incident and contacted emergency services.

After reports of the incident began to emerge a multi-agency rescue effort was immediately launched.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command began an extensive search for the missing teenager, with the assistance of local surf rescue personnel and the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter.

Three jet skis crewed by members of the public also scanned for several hours after the alarm was raised however the boy was unable to be located.

Emergency services attended and treated one of the other boys who had taken on a lot of water.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

The search for the 17-year-old was suspended due to low light conditions at 6pm Saturday after fading light made it unsafe for the operation to continue safely. Sunday's search will included members of the Marine Area Command, including police divers, to assist.

Conditions for the rescuers yesterday had been described as "challenging" with the swell around the 2-4ft mark and visibility to the bottom less than a metre.

A massive search will to continue today and updates will be provided as they come to hand.