MISSING: Westpac Rescue Helicopter joins search for swimmer

The search will continue today for a man missing in the Clarence River

UPDATE 12PM: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been involved in a Police search north west of Grafton near Heifer Station for a 76yo male who went missing whilst on the Clarence River late yesterday afternoon.

Local SES are also involved in the search.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter completed a number of aerial sweeps of the area.

Local NSW Police and SES personnel are continuing with the river search.

EARLIER: Emergency services will resume their search today for a man missing in water near Grafton.

The 76-year-old was last seen swimming in the Clarence River at Heifer Station, approximately 70km west of Grafton, just after 6pm yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted when he failed to make it back to the nearby camp grounds.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and commenced a search for the man; however, he was not located.

The search was suspended due to poor light and will recommence today.