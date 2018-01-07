Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

MISSING: Westpac Rescue Helicopter joins search for swimmer

The search will continue today for a man missing in the Clarence River
The search will continue today for a man missing in the Clarence River
Jarrard Potter
by

UPDATE 12PM: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been involved in a Police search north west of Grafton near Heifer Station for a 76yo male who went missing whilst on the Clarence River late yesterday afternoon.

Local SES are also involved in the search.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter completed a number of aerial sweeps of the area.
Local NSW Police and SES personnel are continuing with the river search.

EARLIER: Emergency services will resume their search today for a man missing in water near Grafton.

The 76-year-old was last seen swimming in the Clarence River at Heifer Station, approximately 70km west of Grafton, just after 6pm yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted when he failed to make it back to the nearby camp grounds.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command attended and commenced a search for the man; however, he was not located.

The search was suspended due to poor light and will recommence today.

Topics:  clarence river grafton missing swimmer

Grafton Daily Examiner
BORED? Fun activities to get you going this January

BORED? Fun activities to get you going this January

Here's a bunch of fun activities for young people in the Clarence Valley throughout the month of January.

INSPIRING: Dying woman's courageous final message

Grafton's Holly Butcher was inspirational in her battle with Ewing's sarcoma before she passed away on Thursday, 4th January, 2018.

Holly Butcher was content with life’s simplicities.

Christmas wrapped up for another year

PACKAGING PERFECTION: St Johns Road (Barossa) Resurrection Aged Tawny : Christmas and New Year is all about Resurrection isn't it...umm, no, whoops, wrong event. Whatever, have a go at the fantastic packaging on this...resurrected from the 18th century. Rating: 9/10.

Here's Max Crus with yet another wine...

Aged care facility tackles loneliness

IN GOOD CARE: Rose Ball (left) and Leah Dutton (right) at the Whiddon Group in Grafton.

Study by Whiddon Group uncovers why older Australians feel lonely.

Local Partners