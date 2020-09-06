Search continues for missing northern NSW man

Volunteers from the Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service at the scene of a search for a missing Lismore man, last seen in Kyogle in August.

A POLICE search is continuing at Whiteman Creek believed to be in relation to a missing Lismore man, not seen since last month.

Rohan Lloyd, aged 37, was last seen in the township of Kyogle, about 11am on Thursday August 13 2020.

His family reported him missing to police when he could not be contacted, and they have concerns for his welfare.

A NSW Police Force spokeswoman confirmed a search was underway at Whiteman Creek on Friday, and the search has continued over the weekend.

In a post on Facebook the Iluka RFS stated four crew members from Iluka RFS, other RFS crews and SES formed part of a search party at Whitman's Creek area searching for the missing man, with two more crew members attending today.

The man's car, a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz was located by police on Wednesday September 2 on the mid-north coast.

Mr Lloyd is a Lismore resident but is also known to frequent the Kyogle, Bakers Vale and Coffs Harbour areas.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and Richmond Police District are conducting inquiries and are appealing for public assistance to help locate him.

Mr Lloyd is described as being of caucasian appearance, 167cm tall, medium build, balding brown hair and a short, fine beard.

Anyone who sees him, or believes they know his whereabouts, is urged to contact police

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.