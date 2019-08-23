Menu
Clarence police would like to identify this man to help in relation to a break and enter at the South Grafton Post Office
Crime

SEARCH: Do you know this man?

Adam Hourigan
by
23rd Aug 2019 8:15 PM

Grafton Police are seeking to identify the male depicted in CCTV images. Police believe the male can assist with enquiries regarding the break, enter and steal at the South Grafton Post Office in the early hours of Friday, 23rd August 2019.

The male is described as caucasion appearance, aged 18-25 years old, wearing a white hooded jumper with a palm tree log on the back, dark long pants, and white shoes with black laces.

Anyone with information that may help identify him is asked to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Crime Report E72557171 relates.

Alternatively information can be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.

Police ask you not to place prejudicial comments on social media. The people depicted may or may not be directly involved in a criminal offence. They simply need to find out who they are to advance our enquiries.

