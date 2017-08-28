20°
Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Lesley Apps
| 28th Aug 2017 3:30 PM
Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.
DEVOTED dog owners all think their four-legged buddies are stars in their own right.

But does your pooch have what it takes to perform centre stage at Grafton's Saraton Theatre alongside a Golden Guitar winning entertainer?

That's the request being made by country music star Melinda Schneider whose new tribute show to the legendary Doris Day requires some assistance of the canine variety during one of her musical numbers.

To help locate the ideal dog Melinda will be conducting "pawditions” ahead of her Grafton show.

After losing her own beloved labradors Rosy and Daisy last year, Melinda has been searching for new co-stars to fill their very experienced paws.

"They performed with me in the show at the Opera House and Her Majesty's Theatre but they both died last year. They were 17-and-a-half and I miss them terribly. They were always part of my shows, sometimes eight shows a week.

Melinda said she has had no trouble finding local dogs wherever her show takes her and is always impressed by the number of potential candidates.

"I've met the most amazing dogs from all over Australia and in regional places. Sometimes I'm able to travel to the place beforehand but I don't think I'll be able to get up to Grafton for live auditions so I will need a little help in the lead up.”

Melinda said she was after an obedient dog that would take direction well and be able to "smile” at the audience.

"There's no stage experience necessary but they need to be able to walk on stage, jump up on a chair and be sung to.”

The song Melinda will perform to the furry co-star was especially written by her for this show - Your Eyes Could Never Lie.

"I'm a big dog lover and so is Doris. She is well know for her love of animals. She set up the Doris Day Animal Foundation (in the 1970s) out of concern for their welfare.”

If you think your dog is a likely starter please email a photo of him or her to Melinda (management@melindaschneider.com) and tell her in 25 words or less why your "best friend” would be perfect for the part. Submissions close Tuesday, September 12.

Melinda will be choosing the lucky dog herself and the winning owner will received two complimentary tickets to her Grafton show Melinda Does Doris: A Tribute to Doris Day and a packet of Schmackos for the star.

  • Melinda Does Doris is set for the Saraton Theatre on Sunday, September 17, at 2pm. Tickets on sale at the Saraton or through their website.
