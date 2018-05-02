Missing divers 'exhausted' after three-hour ordeal

UPDATE, 12.40pm: TWO divers who went missing off a North Coast reef this morning are being checked in hospital after spending more than three hours lost in the ocean.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked around 10.15am by AMSA this morning after reports the two divers had lost contact with the dive boat believed to be near Fingal Head.

The two men were eventually found about 10 miles of the coast and winched on board the rescue helicopter and flown to Tweed Heads Hospital.

"Both were exhausted after spending more than three hours in the water," a helicopter spokesman said.

UPDATE: TWO divers who went missing off a southern Gold Coast reef this morning have been found alive and safe, authorities have confirmed.

EARLIER: A desperate search is underway after two divers went missing off a local reef this morning.

Emergency services are currently conducting a search of the water near Tweed Heads after reports the divers had gone missing from Nine Mile Reef.

The search began around 9.30am and includes officers from Tweed/Byron police, Southport Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gold Coast water police, Qld PolAir, lifesavers, and the NSW Maritime Authority along with private vessels.

The missing pair are understood to be free divers and the captain of the dive boat reported them missing.