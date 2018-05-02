Menu
Emergency services are searching for two divers missing.
Missing divers found alive

by Britt Ramsey & Chris McMahon
2nd May 2018 10:47 AM

UPDATE: TWO divers who went missing off a southern Gold Coast reef this morning have been found alive and safe, authorities have confirmed.

EARLIER

A desperate search is underway after two divers went missing off a local reef this morning.

Emergency services are currently conducting a search of the water near Tweed Heads after reports the divers had gone missing from Nine Mile Reef.

The search began around 9.30am and includes officers from Tweed/Byron police, Southport Volunteer Marine Rescue, Gold Coast water police, Qld PolAir, lifesavers, and the NSW Maritime Authority along with private vessels.

The missing pair are understood to be free divers and the captain of the dive boat reported them missing.

