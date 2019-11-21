Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services called the large scale land and air search, conducted by police, SES personnel and PolAir for missing 81-year-old Bruce Smith, who was last seen around 1pm Thursday.
Emergency services called the large scale land and air search, conducted by police, SES personnel and PolAir for missing 81-year-old Bruce Smith, who was last seen around 1pm Thursday.
Breaking

Search for elderly man missing from bushfire region

by ELISE WILLIAMS
21st Nov 2019 8:57 PM

POLICE have launched a massive search operation for an elderly man missing in the bushfire affected town of Esk.

Emergency services called the large scale land and air search, conducted by police, SES personnel and PolAir for missing 81-year-old Bruce Smith, who was last seen around 1pm Thursday.

Police ask for help to locate missing man, Bruce Smith. Picture: Supplied
Police ask for help to locate missing man, Bruce Smith. Picture: Supplied

Crews are searching bushland around Esk Hampton Rd, in the same region fierce fires continue to burn.

Police hold serious concerns for Mr Smith's safety and wellbeing as he has several medical conditions, as well as partial blindness and some memory impairment.

He is described a caucasian, approximately 170cms tall with a solid build, fair complexion and short grey hair.

Police believe Mr Smith was last seen wearing a cream Akubra hat, a red polo shirt, green khaki shorts and work boots.

The Esk local community are urged to check their properties, yards and sheds and stay alert to any possible sightings of the Mr Smith.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Smith is urged to immediately contact Policelink on 131444 and quote this reference number: QI1902311463

bushfire editors picks esk missing missing man police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dave Graney to get his groove on in South Grafton

        premium_icon Dave Graney to get his groove on in South Grafton

        Music Maverick performer reflects upon his rocky start, why he quit drinking, industry traps and how he and his wife survived working together for four decades

        Your guide to gigs this weekend and beyond

        premium_icon Your guide to gigs this weekend and beyond

        Music Check out where all the touring bands and your local favourites are playing

        DONATE: Dig deep for Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal

        DONATE: Dig deep for Clarence Christmas Bushfire Appeal

        Community The Daily Examiner, 2GF and Grafton District Services Club have joined forces to...

        RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        premium_icon RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        Cricket Leeson’s chances were few and far between at the Sydney Sixers but a move to the...