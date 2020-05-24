Menu
Search for ‘in distress’ surfers called off

by Luke Mortimer
24th May 2020 5:50 PM
AUTHORITIES have called off a search for two surfers reported struggling off the Tweed - but could not say whether the pair made it to shore, or whether calls for help were mistaken.

About 2pm, NSW Police, lifesavers and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service began searching off Cabarita Headland for one surfer, Far North Coast Surf Lifesaving revealed.

However, a Surf Life Saving NSW spokesman said the search was actually for two surfers reported to be in distress by a concerned member of the public.

 

The search for the surfer was ongoing as of 3.45pm. Picture: Jake Nowakowski
He said multiple Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service choppers were involved, but have now been stood down.

The spokesman could not confirm whether the surfers were known to be back on shore and safe and sound, or whether the initial report was accurate.

Meanwhile, a NSW Police spokeswoman said officers had been stood down from the search by about 4pm.

She was not able to confirm why the search had been called off.

Large waves across the Gold Coast and Tweed have seen surfers take to the water in droves this weekend, despite warnings only the most experienced surfers should consider tackling the hazardous conditions.

Originally published as Search for 'in distress' surfers called off

