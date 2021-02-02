Search for missing fishermen enters seventh day

The Water Police vessel Perry Irwin is leading the sea search for three missing fishermen. SOURCE: Queensland Police

The Water Police vessel Perry Irwin is leading the sea search for three missing fishermen. SOURCE: Queensland Police

TODAY marks one week since three Far North men left for a fishing trip and never returned.

Russell Bulmer, 27, Alban Creed, 37, and his son, Silas Creed, 18, left Yarrabah on Australia Day morning and were last seen later that day with apparent engine trouble near Green Island.

Police have confirmed the search has resumed today for the seventh day.

"Water Police are continuing their extensive air and surface searches for the three missing Yarrabah men," Queensland Police said.

"Local tour operators are also continuing to assist police with large-scale aerial patrols."

The search area is currently focused in the area between Cape Tribulation and Cape Bedford, north of Cooktown, and includes aerial searches of all beaches and cays.

The Water Police vessel Perry Irwin is leading the sea search for three missing fishermen. SOURCE: Queensland Police

The initial search focused on the area around Batt Reef, Hastings Reef and Michaelmas Cay before extending north on Friday.

Acting Inspector Andrew Cowie earlier said police were confident they were searching in the right area after a waterlogged life jacket and three fuel cans were found.

The life jacket and two fuel cans have been confirmed as coming from the missing boat.

Three missing fishermen that left Yarrabah in a small boat on Australia Day and have not been seen since. Men waiting for the return of 10 Yarrabah boats to return after a day searching. Picture: Stewart McLean

Acting Insp Cowie yesterday said the search was expected to continue at least until this afternoon.

"However we're guided by experts who are monitoring the current and survivability conditions," he said.

The boat three Yarrabah men were in when they failed to return from a fishing trip. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

He said hopes of finding the three men were "diminishing" but the operation was still being treated as a search and rescue mission.

Anyone who finds debris on beaches north of Port Douglas is asked to report their finds to police in case the items are from the missing boat.

Originally published as Search for missing fishermen enters seventh day