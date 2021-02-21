Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from Maroochydore since February 16.
Search for missing Maroochydore teen

Natalie Wynne
21st Feb 2021 9:21 AM
A Sunshine Coast teenager who has been missing for five days is now at the centre of a police appeal.

The 15-year-old has not been seen since February 16.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Pavilions Lane around 2pm however has not been heard from since.

Police and the boy's family hold concerns for his welfare due to his young age.

He is described as caucasian with a proportionate build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black skate shoes, teal coloured sport shorts and a large blue and grey hooded jumper.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is urged to come forward.

