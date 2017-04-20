Search for swimmer suspended

Water police have been called in to assist with the search for 17-year-old boy who went missing in the surf at Pebbly Beach south of Grafton on late Saturday afternoon.

THE official search for a teenage swimmer missing off remote Pebbly Beach has been suspended after six days.

Coffs/Clarence duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said vessels in the area have been requested to keep an eye out for any sign of the 17-year-old, but confirmed the official search was suspended.

Surf Life Saving NSW confirmed on Wednesday it would continue the use of drone activity in the area for the next couple of days.

"It's such a long stretch of coast, there's been a big swell, and the currents north and south. The fact we still haven't had any luck doesn't look good," Insp Reid said.

Ali Mosawi was swimming with four other people on Saturday afternoon when he got into trouble in difficult conditions. Despite an extensive multi-agency search, there has been no sign of the Sydney student.