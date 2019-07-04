Menu
Kirra McLoughlin.
Kirra McLoughlin.
Search for truth behind Kirra's death not underway yet

JOSH PRESTON
by
4th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
THE coronial inquest into the 2014 death of 27-year-old Wolvi mother Kirra McLoughlin does not yet have a starting date.

A spokeswoman for the Coroners Court of Queensland previously confirmed an inquest into Ms McLoughlin's death had been granted in late May, but another spokeswoman said no further progress had been made.

'PERHAPS NOW THE TRUTH CAN COME OUT INTO THE OPEN'

"The Southeastern Coroner (Mr James McDougall) is yet to determine dates for the inquest," the spokesperson said.

"Once listed, the matter will appear on the Coroners Court of Queensland webpage."

Ms McLoughlin died on July 18, 2014, in what her family said were "the most horrific and suspicious circumstances".

Her autopsy revealed blunt-force trauma to her head and extensive bruising to her face, neck, shoulders, trunk, back, arms and legs.

