25°
News

Search narrows for new council general manager

Tim Howard
| 18th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting in March prior to the previous general manager's resignation.
Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting in March prior to the previous general manager's resignation. Tim Howard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE search for the new general manager of the Clarence Valley Council narrows this week, with the council to hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to interview candidates.

The council has attracted 19 candidates to replace former general manager Scott Greensill, who resigned in March.

The Office of Local Government has reduced this group to a short list of three or four candidates to front the councillors.

Finance director Ashley Lindsay has been acting general manager since Mr Greensill's resignation. It is understood Mr Lindsay has applied for the position. It is not know if he is on the short list.

After Mr Greensill's resignation, the council voted to seek the OLG's assistance in finding a new GM.

The interview process part of the meeting will almost certainly be closed to the public.

The meeting will be held at 2pm in the Grafton council chambers.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council council meeting general manager

5 things coming up at council

5 things coming up at council

Reports from the general manager about Maclean car parking, property sales and the super depot are up for discussion at today's Clarence Valley Council meeting.

From Big Macs to Mack trucks

NEW DIRECTION: Tanisha Searle and her dad Glen at the recent TAFE info session day.

Clarence infrastructure boom: job opportunities for enthusiastic

Third try for marine precinct for Palmers Island

Yamba Welding and Engineering Owner Bill Collingburn in the workshop which is undertaking a massive scale of operations. Yamba Welding and Engineering is contracted for jobs for the Victorian Police, NSW Marine Rescue, and Armidale airport - to name just a few.

Marine industrial precinct will be not annoy the neighbours.

Emotions high as Ghosts claim shield and minor premiership

RUNAWAY: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett breaks away for the first try of the match against Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGUren Field on Sunday.

President pleased with a successful day for the club

Local Partners

Mareeba get their heads into the racing spirit

Maclean Aged Care home gets a taste of the races thanks to milliner Leonie Apps

Purple bus to bring brain injury awareness to Grafton

Belinda Adams and her big purple bus.

Nationwide tour to stop in Grafton

HUNGRY? 20 places to eat out after race day

Hungry after the races? Here's where to go out

League legend to get the after-party started

GOOD TIMES: Catch Eric Grothe and the Gurus at the Grafton District Services Club after the Grafton Cup.

Eric Grothe and the Gurus will play after the Grafton Cup

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Harry Potter star rescues slashed tourist

DANIEL Radcliffe has been hailed as a hero for helping a tourist slashed in face during a brazen moped robbery in London.

The Game of Thrones scene fans can't stomach

One scene was too much for some Game of Thrones fans

Foxtel responds to frustrated Game of Thrones viewers

Liam Cunningham in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

“UNPRECEDENTED demand”, technical difficulties disrupt GoT premiere.

Mel B and hubby blasted for "high upper-class life"

The pair spend $1600 a month on "entertainment".

How 'Elvis' almost died to win gong

Nic Nicolas performing and winning the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest at VIVA on Sunday.

Doctors warned Nic Nicolas he could face organ failure

Daniel Radcliffe helps aid tourist cut in moped attack

Harry Potter star hailed a hero for helping man attacked in street

Acclaimed author teaches teenage boys art of reading

St Mary's College Year 12 student, Tristan Bazant, 17, (left) has ambitions of becoming an author chats with James Phelan who is conducting workshops at St Mary's College. July 2017

James Phelan knows how to get through to teenage boys

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!