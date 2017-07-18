Search narrows for new council general manager

Clarence Valley Council mayor Jim Simmons and director corporate Ashley Lindsay discuss the agenda before the start of the extraordinary meeting in March prior to the previous general manager's resignation.

THE search for the new general manager of the Clarence Valley Council narrows this week, with the council to hold an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to interview candidates.

The council has attracted 19 candidates to replace former general manager Scott Greensill, who resigned in March.

The Office of Local Government has reduced this group to a short list of three or four candidates to front the councillors.

Finance director Ashley Lindsay has been acting general manager since Mr Greensill's resignation. It is understood Mr Lindsay has applied for the position. It is not know if he is on the short list.

After Mr Greensill's resignation, the council voted to seek the OLG's assistance in finding a new GM.

The interview process part of the meeting will almost certainly be closed to the public.

The meeting will be held at 2pm in the Grafton council chambers.