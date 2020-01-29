Search on for AFL best team of the decade Who will make North Coast Team of Decade?

Tigers Luke Stanford during the Grafton Tigers versus Port Macquarie North Coast AFL match at Ellem Oval on Saturday, 2nd July 2016.

AS 2019 drew to a close it marked a significant moment for AFL North Coast, with the latest Team of the Decade due to be selected.

The Team of the Decade covers the period from 2010 to 2019, with players having to have played a minimum of three seasons during this period.

The selected team will not only include players from the Grafton Tigers, Coffs Harbour Breakers, Sawtell Toormina Saints, and Port Macquarie Magpies, but is also likely to include players from the Nambucca Valley Lions, Coffs Swans, North Coffs Kangaroos, Macleay Valley Eagles, and Camden Haven Bombers that were involved in the competition during the decade.

This will be the second time that AFL North Coast has selected and announced a Team of the Decade with the previous team named incorporating the greats from the 2000s.

Community football manager Paul Taylor said that acknowledging past players was a key to growing the code.

“As the game progresses at a rapid rate here on the North Coast, it’s important that we also acknowledge our heritage,” he said.

“It’s been fantastic that we’ve had both the Sydney Swans and Essendon Bombers in the region for pre-season training camps, but now we celebrate the critical contribution made by the legends of the local competition.”

Clubs are in the process of putting forward nominations for the Team of the Decade which will be announced at a special event in March.

In the meantime, AFL North Coast is also seeking opinions from local footy lovers with the chance to put forward names.

Over a series of weeks footy lovers will be asked to put forward the names of the best backs, midfield, forwards, coaches, and captain.

“The first opportunity to suggest past and present greats has been well received and garnered plenty of discussion,” Taylor said.

“You can join the conversation at the AFL North Coast Facebook page and have your say.”