SEARCH: Rescue chopper responds to flare sightings

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Arrawarra area north of Woolgoolga at around 9pm to assist in a search.

The were called after a beach fisherman reported seeing flares approximately two to five kilometres of the coast.

The aircraft crew assisted the local Marine Rescue in conducting an extensive search in the area out as far as the Solitary Islands.

A spokesman for the helicopter service said that crew searched for about an hour and a half before returning to their base.

They reported nothing was sighted in the search area and no reports of anyone missing came through, and the helicopter returned to base.