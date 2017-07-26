Search uncovers drugs, weapons in South Grafton

A SOUTH Grafton man has been charged with drug and firearms offensives following a police search yesterday.

About 2.20pm, Tuesday July 25 police from the Target Action Group executed a search warrant at house in Bellevue Street, South Grafton.

Police allegedly seized various suspected prohibited drugs including methylamphetamine, marijuana seeds, marijuana leaf and some unknown pills.

Police also seized mobile phones and other electronic devices for examination. A star knife was also seized.

A 18yo man from the house has been charged with possession and supply of prohibited drugs, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon. He has been bail refused to Maclean Local Court, today.

Investigations are continuing.