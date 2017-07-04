Search underway for missing Yamba man

Maclean, Yamba and Ulmarra SES units combined to search bushland in Yamba for a man who went missing last night.

POLICE are asking for assistance from residents in the Yamba area to locate a missing person.

Vernon Nielsen was last seen on foot around 5.45pm yesterday, near the Yamba BP service station.

It is believed he had left an aged care facility on Freeburn St just after 10.15am yesterday.

An extensive search in the area was carried out on Monday evening, and a further search is being coordinated this morning.

HELP WANTED: Missing Yamba man Vernon Nielsen. NSW Police

Mr Nielsen is a tall Caucasian male, 89-years-old, with a lean build, grey hair and a grey moustache.

He was last seen wearing glassed, blue jeans, a blue checkered flannel shirt, black slippers, and a long sleeved dark zip-up cardigan.

He also has a hearing aid and may have been carrying a newspaper.

Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition and the local overnight weather conditions.

If you have seen Mr Nielsen or have information that can assist finding him please phone the Grafton Police Station immediately on 6642 0222.