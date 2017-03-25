Seascapes on show at Yamba museum

SEASCAPES: Two of the works in Peter McGrath's exhibition.

FROM this Saturday artist Peter McGrath will showcase his range of pastel drawings at the Yamba Museum.

Peter's exhibition, Frazer Reef Seascapes featurespastel drawings on rice-paper scrolls.

They are captured from the same rock facing towards Woody Head during fishing trips.

"My intention with this series of paintings is to invite the viewer to concentrate on the sea much more than they might usually. Observing the movement, shapes and colours of the seascape, influenced by the natural elements of sun, wind and rain,” he said.

"These pictures came about because I would fish at Frazer Reef just north of Iluka, New South Wales Australia, often losing my bait (mostly to seagulls) in a short space of time.

"Then I would sit on the same rock each day and draw the sea, always facing towards north-east.

"It was easy to make variations of this scene as the sea was never the same from one day to another.”

You can meet the artist between 4-6pm this Saturday at the Yamba Museum.