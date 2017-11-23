Season opens but future still cloudy

NET RETURNS: Trawlers are back in the river near Ulmarra, but the industry is still confused about the restructure.

NET RETURNS: Trawlers are back in the river near Ulmarra, but the industry is still confused about the restructure. Adam Hourigan Photography

With favourable moon and weather conditions, the request to open the river two weeks early was approved by Fisheries, and boats have been as high in the river as Ulmarra looking for the first catch of the season.

"We've managed to get some good product," Clarence River Fishermen's Cooperative general manager Danielle Adams said.

"The prawn sizes are fantastic, and it's a happy story for the Fishermen's Co-op."

The good news may well be short lived, with new professional fishing regulations beginning on December 1, which Ms Adams said is already showing effects before the start date.

"We're not sure where we'll end up with the regulations, we have noticed a dramatic downturn in the amount of fishermen that are working," she said.

"That is a direct correlation with the fishing reform which worries us, while we don't know how the nuts and bolts of it works.

"Some of them have restructured because they've basically had to buy their jobs back, and make strategic decisions on what they do."

Ms Adams said reports further north about high seafood prices this summer showed the fine balance the industry had to deal with.

"I think our goal as a cooperative representing our fishermen is to make sure they earn what the product is worth while trying to keep the prices manageable," she said.

"Our clients are our retail shops and wholesale customers and there's a lot of commentary about the prices, but for the fishermen, they use fuel to operate their boats, and when their inputs increase we have to look at how to recoup that increase."