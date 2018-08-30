Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Monsour will appear in court on September on the new charge.
Monsour will appear in court on September on the new charge.
News

Newman’s brother-in-law facing $10m fraud charges

by Kate Kyriacou
30th Aug 2018 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUND manager and property developer Seb Monsour will now face fraud charges relating to $10 million.

Monsour, who is the brother-in-law of former Premier Campbell Newman, was hit with an additional charge of major and serious fraud.

Police originally charged him in June in relation to $5 million in investment fraud but have now doubled the amount.

Monsour, 44, of Enoggera, will appear in court on September on the new charge.

"Detectives from State Crime Command's Financial and Cyber Crime Group this morning issued the man with a notice to appear for a further $5 million investment fraud, bringing the total amount to date of this protracted investigation to $10 million," a statement from police said.

"Police will allege the man, the CEO of a real estate development company, accepted the payment of $5 million payment from a second overseas complainant to invest in three Australian investment funds as a part of the program.

"Police will further allege the money was not invested as promised and the man had no authority, appropriate licence or credentials to manage investments on behalf of the companies."

former premier campbell newman fraud police property

Top Stories

    Friends, family, community say goodbye to Mr Brown

    premium_icon Friends, family, community say goodbye to Mr Brown

    Feature In his final days, Mr Brown was reflective of having spent a wholesome, spiritual life

    • 30th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Clarence community divided on A-League's latest bolter

    premium_icon Clarence community divided on A-League's latest bolter

    Soccer Clarence Valley brains trust not so sure of Usain's football dream

    Police make chilling discovery in freezer

    Police make chilling discovery in freezer

    Crime POLICE attended address in relation to outstanding warrants

    A Current Affair investigates Matthew Mitchell mystery

    premium_icon A Current Affair investigates Matthew Mitchell mystery

    News A Current Affair is investigating the Matthew Mitchell mystery.

    Local Partners