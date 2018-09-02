Daggers in Vettel’s scolding radio slap

Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (C) celebrates winning the pole position next to second placed Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (L) and third placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) after the qualifying session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 1, 2018 ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen (C) celebrates winning the pole position next to second placed Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel (L) and third placed Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) after the qualifying session at the Autodromo Nazionale circuit in Monza on September 1, 2018 ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)

AN unhappy Sebastian Vettel has refused to reveal why he wants words with Ferrari after teammate Kimi Raikkonen took pole position at the Italian GP.

Raikkonen claimed his first pole in over a year by finishing ahead of Vettel at the team's home Monza race, but appeared to benefit from a 'tow' from the German as he completed both his Q3 laps behind his teammate.

Vettel initially celebrated after his final lap of a pulsating session but after being told that he finished second, and not first, he quickly told his team via radio: "We talk after."

And speaking to reporters after qualifying, Vettel stated: "Clearly I wasn't happy but I don't tell you why."

Vettel, who finished just ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton, refused to shed light on his bemusement but said it was planned for Raikkonen to start his laps behind him.

"We have an order that changes every weekend and this weekend it was Kimi's turn to go second," he added.

"Obviously I'm not entirely happy with the end of my qualifying and that is the emotion that is dominating now."

Hamilton enjoyed the tow from his teammate Valtteri Bottas but also claimed he would have been giving one to Vettel as the Ferrari was just behind him on track.

"Here the effect of the tow is huge for everyone and getting the gap right is important," the championship leader explained.

"At the end of the day Kimi did the job, I don't think I could have gone any quicker."

A self-critical Vettel, who, after finishing ahead of Raikkonen in the weekend's two dry practice sessions as well as Q1 and Q2, was the favourite for qualifying, also claimed his performance was "just not good enough".

Vettel made an error through the first chicane and was not able to make up the gap despite a strong final sector.

"To be honest it was not a tidy lap and I think the other laps were actually better ones," he said. "I lost time pretty much everywhere.

"It was just not a good lap and not good enough. [I'm] lucky to get second and not third, but it's just not good enough."