Secluded beachside paradise his the market

Images of 25 Sandon Road Minnie Water – up for sale for first time in 70 years.

A HOUSE with ocean views and front door beach access at the Clarence Coast seaside hamlet of Minnie Water is up for grabs for the first time in its 70-year history.

The 500 sqm Sandon Road property ‘Bayview’ which backs onto the Yuraygir National Park has been in the family for three generations, and still has the original miners shack at the front.

At the rear is a two storey addition that selling agent Adam Crawley from McKimms Grafton said makes it a perfect holiday beach house.

“It’s basically a separate structure, so by being able to shut a door you’ve got two self-contained units,” he said.

“It’s perfect for beach holidays, two families in a beach shack set up.”

Located 40 minutes from Grafton, the majority of Minnie Water properties are located on the nearby headland. While those houses provide ocean views, the added advantage of the semi-secluded property is the access to the beach. It is one of only nine houses to have direct beach access.

“This one has the view and the access,” Mr Crawley said. “You can see the view right from the loungeroom, but the beach access is right across the road.

“There’s only eight other properties like this here, and by virtue of that they all seem to be long-held family properties.”

Mr Crawley said they are taking expressions of interest to let the market determine what the rare opportunity is worth.

“The vendors were keen to spread the word and we’ve done an extensive marketing campaign which has attracted a lot of interest,” he said.

“The exact amount I defy anyone to know. It’s so tightly held that you have to go to the market.”