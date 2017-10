Two cars have been involved in a crash at South Grafton this morning

ANOTHER accident has occurred this morning with a two-car collision on the corner of Bent and Cambridge Streets in South Grafton. Fortunately no one was trapped inside either vehicle however, one individual has been taken to hospital.

Tow trucks are currently moving the cars off the road now with traffic being diverted.