Markle’s sparkle dims as staffers ditch ‘Duchess Difficult’

Second assistant of Meghan Markle’s to quit after Duchess gives birth

Second assistant of Meghan Markle’s to quit after Duchess gives birth

SEVEN months after her wedding, it appears the honeymoon is finally over between Meghan Markle and the public with the newest royal's escalating demands earning her the unflattering moniker Duchess Difficult.

This week the five-month pregnant former Suits star and wife to Prince Harry forged on with a solo engagement to the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House, for a Christmas event, amid a backdrop of punishing headlines in the UK tabloids.

She cradled her bump and waved to fans. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has ruffled feathers among British royal circles following news that a second member of her entourage is quitting.

Trusted aide and private secretary to the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Samantha Cohen, will bow out of her role in the British spring after Meghan, 37, gives birth to the couple's first baby.

Her resignation comes after another one of Meghan's assistants, Melissa Touabti, quit in tears just six months into the job, amid reports she could not meet the barrage of daily demands.

The latest revelations came days after reports blaming Meghan, a vegan and animal lover, for preventing her husband from taking part in this year's Royal Family's Boxing Day pheasant shoot.

The Prince and his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, have taken part in the family shoot for more than 20 years.

"He hardly ever misses the shoot but he loves her so much," a royal insider said.

Markle’s assistant Samantha Cohen is set to quit after the Duchess gives birth. Picture: AAP

Meghan doesn’t want Prince Harry to go on the annual shooting for pheasants on Boxing Day.

The change in Harry's hobbies is said to have widened an ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince William feeling his younger sibling is being pulled away from the family by his new wife.

The ongoing saga didn't appear to affect the former television star at Brinsworth House when she met with another former actor, Richard O'Sullivan, of '70s UK sitcom Man About The House.

The Duchess asked the 74-year-old, if he missed his old job. "No!" he replied, to laughter all around.