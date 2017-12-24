Second break in at primary school in under a week

THIEF TARGET: Grafton Public School had its second break-in this week on Saturday.

NSW POLICE congratulated the community on its recent vigilance after they were able to thwart a second break and enter at Grafton Public School at the weekend.

Following a break-in at the school's infants campus last week where classrooms were ransacked, police responded to calls of another break-in at the school's primary campus and were able to allegedly catch three juveniles in the act.

"We caught and arrested three juvenile males, a 14-year-old and two 12-year-olds,” Inspector Joanne Reid said. "There were a few smashed windows and some minor damage inside the classrooms and library but luckily it was nowhere near the damage at the infants campus.

"The two 12-year-olds will be dealt with by way of caution while the 14-year-old male was charged with break and enter, trespass and damaging property and he will appear before Grafton Children's Court on February 15.”

Inspector Reid said extra vigilance of the school's neighbours following on from last week's story in The Daily Examiner potentially stopped further damage.

"We had several witnesses and the school's alarm was tripped,” Insp Reid said. "It helped that people know this is happening from reading the story last week.

"I think people have heeded that message and taken it upon themselves to keep a watchful eye over the schools.”

While investigations continue into last week's damaging break-in at the infants campus, Inspector Reid said Grafton Police were "confident we will find those responsible”.

Police were also called to a disturbance at Jacaranda Park on Prince Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police responded to calls of people fighting in the park and arrived to find two groups of intoxicated and aggravated people.

The groups were issued were ordered to move on from the park at 4am and there were no further problems.