Second charge for toddler neglect

A WOMAN has now been charged after Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad detectives extradited a couple to NSW over the alleged injuring and neglect of a young girl in the state's north earlier this year.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, police were notified after a 23-month-old girl presented at Maclean District Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told by the doctors the girl had suffered a catastrophic brain injury. She remains in a serious condition.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad established Strike Force Celeste to investigate how the child came to be injured.

Following extensive inquires, a 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, who are known to the girl, were arrested by the Queensland Police Service's Child Trauma Unit at a home in Mansfield, Queensland, about 10am on Tuesday (May 21, 2019).

Strike force detectives travelled to Queensland, where they applied for and were granted the pair's extradition to NSW at Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The pair were escorted to Tweed Heads Police Station yesterday (Wednesday, May 22, 2019).

The man was charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent (DV), do act etc intending to pervert the course of justice, and fail to provide for child cause danger of death (DV).

Police will allege in court that the man injured the child at a holiday rental home north east of Grafton, before medical attention was sought three days later.

He was refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday, where he was formally refused bail to re-appear at Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

The woman was charged with fail to provide for child cause danger of death (DV) and conceal child abuse offence.

She was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.