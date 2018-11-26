Builder 'gobsmacked' by national award for hillside stunner

WINNER: Sunshine Coast-based Blinco Constructions took home the National Project Home $350,000 to $500,000 category at the 2018 Master Builders National Excellence in Building and Construction Awards in Adelaide on the weekend for this home called Kingfisher.

A LIFELONG Sunshine Coast local and second generation builder has scooped up a national award after a simple bid to generate more business.

Blinco Constructions owner Mark Blinco and his wife Ash-leigh celebrated in Adelaide this weekend after he won the National Project Home $350,000-$500,000 category of the 2018 Master Builders National Excellence in Building and Construction Awards.

Mr Blinco said he'd entered the regional awards in a bid to increase the profile of his business.

"That was the whole plan of entering," he said.

"I was just happy to win the regional one. I was gobsmacked with the Queensland one (state award)."

The award-winning home, titled Kingfisher, was built in Palmview Forest.

Mr Blinco said the build took about 4.5 months over Christmas and had been designed by one of his mates.

He said they opted for a split-level home on the hillside which was blended into the surrounding land.

The custom builder said he was "only a small guy" who could do new builds, renovations, commercial projects and even pools.

"I grew up on the Sunshine Coast, my dad was a builder," he said.

STOKED: Mark Blinco and his wife, Ash-leigh, with the award in Adelaide. Contributed

The 39-year-old didn't celebrate for long though as he flew back from Adelaide on Monday morning to get back on a job site.

Mr Blinco's award was one of seven claimed by Queensland builders at the recent national awards and he claimed his in the highly competitive $350,000 to $500,000 range.

Master Builders Queensland CEO Grant Galvin said there had been "no expense spared" on Kingfisher.

"Set on a commanding hillside location, family living and entertaining are emphasised in all elements of this build, with almost all rooms capturing the breezes and beautiful rainforest vistas of the surrounds," Mr Galvin said.

"This home testifies style and quality that is undoubtedly sure to impress any buyer."

Mr Blinco is a licensed builder with a medium-rise QBCC licence, who has more than 18 years' experience as a builder.