Second semi-final a family affair for Kroehnert clan

NIGHT CRICKET: Many people are familiar with that winning feeling, but not everyone knows that extra special feeling one gets when they get a win against a family member.

After tonight's second semi-final of the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket, one member of the Kroehnert family might find the next family barbecues a little more awkward than usual.

South Services, captained by Tom Kroehnert, takes on McKimms Real Estate Brothers at McKittrick Park and Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert says there is a healthy rivalry between the two.

"Tom is my second cousin and it is always good fun coming up against him,” he said

"I think last time he had a bit of a smirk on his face when he beat me so it will be good to wipe the smirk off his face this time around.”

Kroehnert says there is a real hunger this finals season because their path to glory had them facing off against the only two teams to beat them this season.

"There was a bit of back luck this year and the only two games we lost were to Souths and Tucabia,” he said.

"Both times we ran pretty close so there is a bit to prove. We want to show that we can mix it with the top teams.”

Some disappointing seasons in the short form version of the game has given Brothers a little more motivation, with Kroenhert saying there was a sense of unfilled potential.

"We have not had much success over the last few years but we are ready to have a good crack,” he said.

"We have been reasonably consistent in the other formats, but in night cricket I think we have a bit to prove.”

Kroenhert said the team needed to tighten things up in the field and improve its performance with the ball.

"We have been fairly consistent with the bat this year but our bowling and fielding has let us us down a little bit,” he said. "Dylan Lucas has been our best short form bowler and our main attacking threat with the ball.

"He has tended to bowl the tough overs, a lot of those overs that are later in the game when batsmen are often a bit settled and looking to score some big runs.”