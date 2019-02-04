Second senior airport executive resigns

Former Sunshine Coast Airport general manager of property and planning Simon Kinchington (pictured speaking at the Parliamentary Committee Hearing on Infrastructure for Rising Population at the University of the Sunshine Coast last year) has resigned before the release of a critical draft master plan for the airport.

SUNSHINE Coast Airport has lost its general manager of property and planning with no fixed date for the completion of its draft for the critical 2040 Master Plan.

The resignation of Simon Kinchington this week follows that of airport CEO Peter Pallot who left at the end of December.

An airport spokesperson said there remained no fixed date "at this stage" for either the completion of the document or the start of a 50-day (10 week) period for public submissions to the document.

Following the completion of that process the draft Sunshine Coast Airport Master Plan would go to Sunshine Coast Council for its consideration.

"It will be dependent on Sunshine Coast Airport board approval of a final draft, once all consultant and consultation inputs have been considered," the spokesperson said.

"Much of the draft Sunshine Coast Airport Master Plan document has been completed after an intensive consultation period with stakeholders by the Airport's team and expert consultants. Its finalisation is continuing as scheduled.

"As per our commitment, Sunshine Coast Airport is on track to deliver the draft Airport Master Plan within the agreed time frames."

Those time frames are described only as early in 2019 on the Sunshine Coast Airport website.

The public consultation process was a a Sunshine Coast Airport responsibility.

"We are looking forward to receiving responses from interested parties during the 50-day public response period and all responses will be considered before a final Airport Master Plan document is finalised for submission to Sunshine Coast Council," an airport spokesperson said.

"The Airport Master Plan public consultation period will be open for all the community to comment."

Mr Kinchington transferred to the airport from Sunshine Coast Council's planning department while it was still under the council's direct control.

In December Sunshine Coast Airport appointed Andrew Brodie as CEO, effective from January 1 to replace Mr Pallot following his resignation.

Mr Brodie previously worked in senior executive positions for Brisbane Airport Corporation for the past eight years, most recently as general manager of airline and retail management.