The car was discovered along Deep Creek Rd, Lavidia with significant damage to the windscreen and engine compartment. Adam Hourigan
Second smash on shortcut

Jenna Thompson
Adam Hourigan
by and
11th Jun 2019 10:30 AM
MYSTERY surrounds what happened to the occupants of a totalled car found on the side of a popular shortcut this morning.

One week after a car crashed into a ditch near a bus stop on Deep Creek Rd, Ulmarra, another vehicle has been discovered on the same stretch of road with significant damage, suggesting it too has been involved in a collision.

This morning, readers reported seeing a white sedan on the side of the road approximately 500 metres from the Avenue Rd intersection with extensive damage to the windows and body.

An inspection of the roadway failed to reveal what led to the collision, with all fencing and power poles intact and no sign of skid marks. However, the vehicle itself has provided many hints.

The front windscreen has sustained a significant impact in between the front passenger and driver's seat, both driver and front passenger windows and the back window have been smashed, and the front bumper of the vehicle sustained significant damage.

A sticker has already been placed at the front of the car to inform passers by that it has already been reported to authorities.

However, mystery remains as to what caused these damages and what happened to the occupants of the car.

Do you know what happened to this car? Give us a ring on 6643 0588 or email newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au

