Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Second suspicious baby death in two days

by Kate Kyriacou
20th Nov 2018 6:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONLY a day after a baby girl was discovered dead on a Gold Coast beach, a second infant girl has died in suspicious circumstances.

The four-month-old, from the Logan area, was rushed to hospital yesterday morning with critical injuries but died this afternoon.

Detectives from Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit, as well as officers from the Homicide and Child Trauma squads, are investigating.

A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man are being interviewed by police.

baby death editors picks logan

Top Stories

    Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

    Truck, car crash blocks highway traffic

    Breaking EMERGENCY services have responded to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway this afternoon

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    VOTE NOW: Choose your favourite photo

    Community Check out our 13 finalists and vote for who should be on the cover

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Water supply, road closures to come in Yamba

    Council News Turners Beach to get some TLC before holidays

    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    A peek into the history of jacaranda

    News Check out this Jacaranda video

    Local Partners