Close call
News

'Very dangerous': Two trucks skip Toowoomba red light

Alexia Austin
by
14th May 2019 9:19 AM

A TOOWOOMBA driver has captured the moment two trucks skipped a red light at a Toowoomba intersection as he waited to turn. 

The incident occurred at the exit from Clifford Gardens onto James St at 7.35pm on May 7, the trucks speeding by meters away from oncoming traffic.

Driver Gaurav Sachdeva said he had his whole family in the car at the time of the incident.

"I was lucky that I always wait before I move on green," he said.

"These truck drivers should be careful, it's very dangerous when they drive like this."

