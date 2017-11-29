SECRET: Local engineer works on new car product

IT'S A SECRET: Nigel Petrie, left, and Warren Cooper look over an engine part they're working on in Nigel's 1989 Nissan Silvia for a prominent Australian automotive company to take onto the international market.

IT'S A SECRET: Nigel Petrie, left, and Warren Cooper look over an engine part they're working on in Nigel's 1989 Nissan Silvia for a prominent Australian automotive company to take onto the international market. Tim Howard

A MEETING of minds and motoring technologies in a South Grafton engineering shed could yield a product for the international market.

Warren Cooper, the owner of Coopertec Composites has teamed with Victorian metal fabricator and drift racer Nigel Petrie to produce a carbon fibre version of a car engine air inlet for a "very reputable Australian company".

The pair share a love of going fast and working on vehicles, such motorbike and drift racers, that help them fulfil that passion.

"Basically I would love to be able to weld like Nigel and he would love to be able to do what I can do with carbon fibre composites," Mr Cooper said when the pair met in Mr Cooper's shed earlier this month.

The details of the project are still hush-hush, but Mr Petrie said the deadline to have a prototype ready was the end of the month.

Mr Petrie' and his company, Engineered to Slide, have been described as leaders in the sport of drift racing.

"I love working with Wazza because we are both thinking on the same level in our different fields," he said.