Secret operation stuns the Dawes family

HUMBLE WORDS: Lorna and Max Dawes receive the 2018 NRL Community Award for Volunteers Of The Year. Local

THEY never saw it coming.

It was worth the price of admission to see the looks on the faces of Coffs Harbour Comets stalwarts Lorna and Max Dawes to be called to the stage on grand final day and told they had won the NRL Community Award for Volunteers Of 2018.

It followed their win in the same category at the Country Rugby League awards earlier this month and the announcement came at the end of a covert operation to keep it secret until the last moment.

The presentation was made by special guests Josh Reynolds of Wests Tigers, former NRL player David Shillington and NRL Head of Government and Community, Jaymes Boland-Rudder.

"This came right out of left field,” Max said.

"I just makes you feel so humble and we just love doing what we do.

"Receiving the award, I guess it means we have to do it again.

"We'd like to thank the NRL and CRL and our president Steve Gooley.

"He's a mover and a shaker, gets things done and is a pleasure to work with.

"While ever you are here we will continue to serve.”

Lorna and Max have made an incredible 40 year commitment to the club, running the canteen since 1978 and holding almost every volunteering role possible during this time.

Their fundraising efforts have also been instrumental in the redevelopment of the grounds which thousands of kids now enjoy every year.