Secret to Sizzler’s famous cheesy toast

Sizzler is arguably most famous for its cheese toast.

It's the Sizzler icon and its basic recipe hasn't changed since it originated in the US more than 40 years ago.

And while we will no longer get to eat it in the restaurant chain, with Sizzler closing all of its nine remaining restaurants, we can still enjoy the bread from home.

The deliciously greasy cheese toast helped the struggling business hold on for years until thousands of people figured out they didn't need to dine in to have it.

"Whenever you mention Sizzler to someone, even to people who have not been for many years, they always remember two things - the famous salad bar and Sizzler's cheese toast," the company says on its website.

"Cheese toast is an important part of the Sizzler experience, just as bread is an important part of most meals."

Earlier this year chaos erupted over a re-creation of the top-secret heavenly cheese toast on Facebook after a home cook shared her genius recipe.

Posting the recipe to Mums Who Cook & Bake, the woman said the key was to only put her cheesy mixture on one side of bread and her post went viral.

INGREDIENTS

• Thick sliced white bread

• Butter (at room temperature) or margarine

• Can of Kraft Parmesan Cheese

METHOD

1. Combine equal amounts of butter or margarine with parmesan and mix to create a paste.

2. Using a knife, spread the parmesan and butter/margarine paste on one side of your bread.

3. Pan-fry the bread paste-side down in a frying pan over a medium heat and place a lid or flat plate over the bread so it can steam while cooking. Cook until golden brown and serve.

Yum.

That recipe uses parmesan cheese while Sizzler says its uses pecorino cheese.

"Thick sliced white bread is spread with a generous mix of pecorino cheese and margarine and is then toasted on a flat grill until golden brown on one side," Sizzler says on its website.

Other people say they add garlic powder to the parmesan while some say they beat the butter before spreading it on to bread.

Sizzler's cheese toast is made at a "secret location" before being sent around Australia but come mid-November that will be no more.

The restaurant chain used to be everywhere around Australia but its buffet theme, the country's changing taste and a more competitive food environment left Sizzler struggling.

The Sizzler restaurants closing are located in Queensland at Mermaid Beach, Loganholme, Toowoomba, Maroochydore and Caboolture; in Western Australia in Innaloo, Kelmscott and Morley; and in New South Wales in Campbelltown.

Its parent company Collins Foods made the "difficult decision" after sales were slow to recover from the peak of COVID-19 impacts.

About 600 employees have been offered redundancy packages and some staff will be deployed to its KFC or Taco Bell operations.

Originally published as Secret to Sizzler's famous cheesy toast