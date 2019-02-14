Concerns over Nauru refugee’s terrorist links

Scott Morrison plans to reopen the Christmas Island detention centre because of the prospect of people smugglers restarting their operations.

A PAKISTANI refugee on Nauru has links with Taliban warlords and was suspected of trying to plan an attack in Australia, it can be revealed as security agencies have been left jolted by Labor's new asylum seeker laws.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the reopening of Christmas Island detention centre yesterday, as law enforcement agencies put national security contingency measures in place in Australia and overseas over fears the new legislation could reignite people smuggling ventures.

Mr Morrison pledged he would rescind the legislation if he won the next election.

Five Eyes, the intelligence accord between Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand and the UK, are understood to have already provided security advice on some of the asylum seekers on Manus Island and Nauru.

It is understood a Pakistani national, 29, on Nauru has been flagged for his terrorist ideation and suspicions of wanting to carry out an attack on Australian soil. The man, also suspected of previous drug trafficking, has been refused settlement in other countries on security grounds.

At least 1000 people on Manus Island and Nauru are expected to be medically transferred to Australia in the coming weeks.

The Courier-Mail understands doctors have already worked together on 300 unknown cases for evacuation once the new laws receive Royal Assent in about a week.

While Labor has said its Bill would ensure those considered a threat could not come to Australia, it is understood ASIO has not done extensive security assessments of everyone on Manus Island and Nauru because they were not required.

There are concerns that ASIO would not have enough time for a thorough determination once it had been determined by two doctors that an asylum seeker should be transferred to Australia.

Under the Bill, there is just 72 hours for intelligence agencies to gather a required intelligence profile. After that, the minister of the day cannot stop the transfer.

It is not known if doctors have begun advocating for the Pakistani man, but it is understood Doctors Without Borders will soon begin telehealth consultations to help asylum seekers get to Australia for medical treatment.

In a direct message to people smugglers and asylum seekers to be posted on social media and other mediums, Mr Morrison will say boat turnbacks will continue.

Mr Morrison said Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (inset) had weakened Australia's security.

"There is a lot of misinformation and, frankly, lies ... There are more than 60 medical professionals on Nauru, for 420 people," he said. "If that says there is no medical facilities available on Nauru, then that is ridiculous."

Mr Morrison said it was wrong to say sick people were not already coming to Australia for treatment but part of the Government's strategy was not to shout about it. He said national security briefings laid bare the challenges.

"We have approved putting in place the reopening of the Christmas Island detention facilities and a series of compounds there, both to deal with the prospect of arrivals as well as dealing with the prospect of transfers. My job now is to ensure that the boats don't come."

Mr Shorten dismissed the "fear campaign", stressing the Bill stated only those on Manus Island and Nauru now could come to Australia.