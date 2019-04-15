Menu
Crime

Security guard banned from nightclubs after assault on woman

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
15th Apr 2019 5:42 PM
A SECURITY guard assaulted a woman while he was out drinking after he kissed her on the mouth uninvited and she pulled him up on it.

Bradey Gregory Shannon, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of common assault and one of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Giddy Goat security alerted patrolling police to the assault which took place inside the nightclub about 1.40am on February 3.

He said the victim told police Shannon approached her and asked her for "a dance and a kiss". Mr Studdert said the victim responded yes, but the kiss could only be on the cheek.

He said Shannon grabbed the victim by the head and kissed her on the mouth before walking away. The victim approached to confront him over the kiss and he responded by punching and spitting on her.

Mr Studdert said police then observed Shannon walking across the road while the pedestrian light was red and as he continued walking, forcing police to stop their vehicle, he gave police the finger and told them "f--- you".

Mr Studdert said police located him lined up to go into the Zodiac nightclub and told him they wanted to talk to him about an assault.

The court was told Shannon walked away from police down Quay Lane and told them again to "f--- you".

He was arrested and taken to the watch house.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Shannon had worked as a security guard for five years prior to being charged for this offending, when he was stood down from the job while waiting for the outcome in court.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Shannon's behaviour was disgusting and disgraceful.

He ordered Shannon to 60 hours community service, a $750 fine and banned him from the Rockhampton Safe Night precinct until January 15, 2020. No convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

