See Park tree has happy Christmas tale

FAMILY CONNECTION: Sisters Linda Ford and Edith Sly hug the now huge hoop pine that is planted in See Park. The tree was once their Christmas tree.

THE giant hoop pine at Grafton's See Park which was recently featured Barbara Fahey's weekly tree column had an interesting start to life,

According to Yamba resident Edith Sly, it was her family's Christmas tree.

Mrs Sly said she was about two years old when her father Athol Smede received the sapling from friends in Kyogle and planted into a wooden beer barrel.

It spent most of the year outside by the back steps of their Garden St home until December arrived when it was brought inside to the family's dining room to serve as their festive pine.

"We used it for years and years, buut it got too big for the barrel eventually,” Mrs Sly said.

"I remember Dad telling me when I lived in Gunnedah that the next time I came home for Christmas it was going to be last time we could bring the barrel inside, the roots had broken through. The poor thing was leaning over. I was probably in my early 30s then,” she said.

Mrs Sly said the family home was opposite See Park which is where the tree stands across the road, but it was a different landscape to what you see today.

"It was wandering cattle reserve back then, wild and busy,” she said.

"We used to go over there and make cubby houses. My mother Gertie's brother was Ken Davidson who worked on (the) council so Dad asked for council permission to plant the tree in the park.”

Mrs Sly said that was about 45 years ago, and today the tree towers over the nearby houses.

She said she and sister Linda Ford were excited to see their old Christmas tree get some attention.

"A few people know it's our old Christmas tree but it's nice to share its story like this,” she said.