Demons confident Hogan, Petracca fit

MELBOURNE will name injured pair Christian Petracca and Jesse Hogan for Sunday's clash with St Kilda and is "confident both will play".

Petracca (finger) trained away from the main group this morning while Hogan (ankle/knee) was not on the track but both will be given every chance to prove their fitness for the clash.

"We've certainly designed a program for Christian and for Jess to be available to play," Demons coach Simon Goodwin said.

"Clearly they didn't train today but they'll do a little bit more tomorrow and also on Saturday.

Darcy Moore clears under pressure. Picture: Michael Klein

"We don't play 'til Sunday so we'll name them and obviously we've still got a couple of days in our preparation but internally and speaking to the players we're confident both will play."

Meanwhile, Collingwood is set to regain a host of stars for it's clash against Brisbane.

Ben Reid (achilles) and James Aish (knee) are confirmed outs, but Taylor Adams, Travis Varcoe, Ben Crocker and Darcy Moore are all ready to return.

VFL pair Alex Fasolo and Daniel Wells have also had "really solid performances and great attitudes", according to coach Nathan Buckley.

The news isn't as good for Carlton who have ruled out Charlie Curnow and Caleb Marchbank.

"While unavoidable, these injuries are disappointing for Charlie, Caleb and the club as we prepare for our clash against Adelaide on Saturday night," Blues' head of football Andrew McKay said.

