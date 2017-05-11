See the shine on trucks this weekend

One of the trucks that will be on display at the Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club open day at Corcoran Park this weekend.

WHEN it comes to showing off their trucks, Grafton Truck Drivers Social Club secretary Danielle Richards says many drivers will go to great lengths.

"Washing them may only take a few hours, but it's the polishing of the stainless steel that can take weeks or even months,” she said.

"Some of them pull all-nighters before big truck shows just to get them ready.

"I've chased my husband down the driveway spraying tyre shine as he left for a show before,” she laughed.

This weekend, the Truck Drivers Social Club will give the community a taster of what is to come, holding an Open Day at Corcoran Park, as a precursor to the big Weekend of Trucking this June long weekend.

"We're hoping there will be at least 10 trucks there depending on whether some of them are at work, or at home,” she said.

"There will be trucks, the South Grafton Fire Brigade will have a truck, a highway patrol car will be there as well.

"There will be a free sausage sizzle, as well as other food and drinks available.”

The day is being put on to promote the club, and raise awareness of the upcoming Weekend of Trucking, and Danielle said all the trucks on display would be involved in the big weekend.

"We just want to get the community involved and get the word out,” she said.

"Some of the trucks are just beautiful. My husband has driven (the truck pictured) since February but he absolutely loves it. It takes a lot of work to keep it to that level, but he's very very proud of it.”