See who took out the Jacaranda Beautiful Baby Competition

THE judges were spoilt for choice at the Bendigo Bank and Mid Coast Family Daycare Beautiful Baby Competition at the Criterion Theatre this year, but when it came to the grand champion there was no denying Allirah Farrell was a deserving winner, even if there were a few tears when it came time to announce award the winner's sash.

Mum Tiffany said it was a surprise to take out the competition, which was the first time she had entered anything like that for her first child.

"Everyone was just so adorable and cute in their outfits, and even the real little ones how they were dressed up, it's great," she said.

"It's good to be involved in the festival, I get involved in Jacaranda Thursday through work with Clarence Valley Council and it's all good fun.

"We've taken Allirah out to look at the flowers and she will be able ot look back at the photos when she is older, it'll be nice."

Beautiful Baby Competition results

Boys:

0-6 months: Freddy McKittrick (2nd: Eljay Lynch)

7-12 months: Levi Mitchell (2nd: Nate Wiggins)

13-18 months: Denver Wilson (2nd: Derek Forrest)

Girls:

0-6 months: Darcie Higgins (2nd: Alani Robison and Mae Lloyd)

7-12 months: Willow Rose (2nd: Teluki Bell Johnson)

13-18 months: Allirah Farrell (2nd: Lucy Gallaher)

19-24 months: Olivia Payne (2nd: Isabel Grace Gilmore)

Best dressed girl: Aubrey Albert

Best dressed boy: Lennox Ritchie

Runner-up Grand Champion: Olivia Payne

Grand Champion: Allirah Farrell