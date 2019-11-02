Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grand champion baby for the 2019 Jacaranda Festival Bendigo Bank and Mid Coast Family Daycare Beautiful Baby Competition Allirah Farrell and mum Tiffany.
Grand champion baby for the 2019 Jacaranda Festival Bendigo Bank and Mid Coast Family Daycare Beautiful Baby Competition Allirah Farrell and mum Tiffany. Jarrard Potter
Local Faces

See who took out the Jacaranda Beautiful Baby Competition

Jarrard Potter
by
2nd Nov 2019 1:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE judges were spoilt for choice at the Bendigo Bank and Mid Coast Family Daycare Beautiful Baby Competition at the Criterion Theatre this year, but when it came to the grand champion there was no denying Allirah Farrell was a deserving winner, even if there were a few tears when it came time to announce award the winner's sash.

Mum Tiffany said it was a surprise to take out the competition, which was the first time she had entered anything like that for her first child.

"Everyone was just so adorable and cute in their outfits, and even the real little ones how they were dressed up, it's great," she said.

"It's good to be involved in the festival, I get involved in Jacaranda Thursday through work with Clarence Valley Council and it's all good fun.

"We've taken Allirah out to look at the flowers and she will be able ot look back at the photos when she is older, it'll be nice."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Beautiful Baby Competition results

Boys:

0-6 months: Freddy McKittrick (2nd: Eljay Lynch)

7-12 months: Levi Mitchell (2nd: Nate Wiggins)

13-18 months: Denver Wilson (2nd: Derek Forrest)

Girls:

0-6 months: Darcie Higgins (2nd: Alani Robison and Mae Lloyd)

7-12 months: Willow Rose (2nd: Teluki Bell Johnson)

13-18 months: Allirah Farrell (2nd: Lucy Gallaher)

19-24 months: Olivia Payne (2nd: Isabel Grace Gilmore)

Best dressed girl: Aubrey Albert

Best dressed boy: Lennox Ritchie

Runner-up Grand Champion: Olivia Payne

Grand Champion: Allirah Farrell

Lucky Door Prize: Richard James Skinner

beautiful baby competition jacaranda festival 2019
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Vandals set fire to 6m Jaca doll in 'despicable' act

        premium_icon Vandals set fire to 6m Jaca doll in 'despicable' act

        Crime Police following suspects, leads over disgraceful act at festival draws to a close.

        'I wanted to believe Dad had nothing to do with it'

        premium_icon 'I wanted to believe Dad had nothing to do with it'

        Crime Son of murder accused John Edwards tells court of 'changed story'

        Iconic Grafton takeaway to close shop

        premium_icon Iconic Grafton takeaway to close shop

        Business Longtime favourite will shutdown this weekend

        Jacaranda River Run set to make a splash

        premium_icon Jacaranda River Run set to make a splash

        Sport This years event will have a special addition at the finish line.