Simon Collins (centre) with Mallory, Amelia, Xander, Jasper and Rita having fun at the TAFE NSW Grafton Jacaranda Markets. Jarrard Potter

WITH hardly a carpark in sight around the Grafton TAFE NSW campus, hundreds flocked to the annual TAFE NSW Grafton Jacaranda Markets this morning.

Running for the past 36 years set amongst the shady fig trees of the Grafton TAFE NSW grounds there was something for everyone with a large variety of market stalls, food, fun and festivity.

Take a look and see who was out enjoying the morning markets.