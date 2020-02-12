Menu
Seebohm’s ‘interesting’ proposal to Luttsy

by Amy Price
12th Feb 2020 8:49 AM
RADIO presenter David 'Luttsy' Lutteral has been probed, by both girlfriend Emily Seebohm and his radio co-hosts, about a possible engagement to the swimming star.

After Seebohm put up a suggestive Instagram story on Monday night, Nova breakfast hosts Ash Bradnam, Kip Wightman and Susie O'Neill were quick to question whether Lutteral would pop the question on air on Tuesday morning.

Lutteral reveals his lovers' tiff with swimmer girlfriend Emily Seebohm

Emily Seebohm teases boyfriend David 'Luttsy' Lutteral about an engagement on Instagram. Photo: @emcbomb
Seebohm's post included taking part in an Instagram filter that predicted her future. When she landed on "you'll get proposed to", she wrote "well well well @Luttsy your move now".

"Don't you reckon that's a pretty big moment?" Bradnam said on air.

"In airline terms, She's got the two big glowing sticks and she is waving you down the runway," Wightman added.

The couple are currently apart with the Nova crew presenting from San Francisco while Seebohm, 27, remains home in Brisbane.

"We're missing each other obviously we are. That's interesting," a stunned Lutteral, 43, said.

"She's suggesting it's my move, my move would obviously be to propose."

"I don't know. Well, that's interesting. It's nice to know that's where her head's at."

David
David "Luttsy" Lutteral and Emily Seebohm at the ACRAs in Brisbane in October. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

O'Neill then asked "That doesn't scare you?"

"That doesn't scare me at all," Lutteral responded.

Lutteral and Seebohm confirmed their relationship in late last year responding to months of romance rumours.

It's a busy year for Seebohm, who is preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She formerly dated fellow swimmer Mitch Larkin before the couple split in 2018.

