SEEING BLUE: Club legend remembers bloodthirsty rivalry

MAX Lollback goes along to every Grafton Ghosts game at McGuren Field, but the 'blue-eyed' Ghosts legend said he still remembers the feeling of a local derby against South Grafton.

"Yeah, I get that same feeling I used to get. They were a dirty mob back then," he laughed.

"It was always a hard game. You knew all the guys and I think it made it easier - you picked out the bloke you thought was going to be a bit of a danger and go at him."

Mr Lollback was part of the first Ghosts side, playing for United before they merged with the All Blacks, and played for 16 years, and he said the rivalry was quite real at the time.

"The rivalry has been there for ever, and there was a real bitterness," he said.

"They used to have dances and they'd have a barge over to the dance at South and there'd be guys over there fighting on the river's edge, and the next week it'd be the opposite, they'd be fighting here.

"There was a real bitterness from those blokes, and probably this side too."

Mr Lollback said he remembered the intense atmosphere of the matches, with the crowd getting involved in an unusual way.

"Some of the women would sit really close to the sideline, and they'd sit so close they'd hook your leg with an umbrella as you ran past," he said.

"One of our players got knocked out one day, and I remember his mother running out waving her umbrella at him.

"It was more funny, because she was normally so quiet."

Mr Lollback said he played with and against many familiar names from the past including Chick Carter, and inaugural captain/coach Clem Rankin, but said one of the best players he played against came from down river, Rocky Laurie.

Once again Mr Lollback will be on the sideline tomorrow, and of course he's predicted a win for the Ghosts.

"They're a well coached side... and they've got the talent all round the field," he said.

"I think they'll make the final no problems."