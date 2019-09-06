Menu
IN MOTION: Franceen Vesper steams away for Yamba against Grafton earlier this year.
SEEING DOUBLE: Yamba out to claim two grand final spots

Mitchell Keenan
6th Sep 2019 5:31 PM
RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers will have their season on the line across both grades tomorrow when the President's Cup side faces Iluka Cossacks and the women's sevens play Ballina Seahorses in preliminary finals at Lismore.

The Buccanettes have already made history by playing in their first finals game but coach Kris Thomsen says they can go all the way to the grand final with a bolstered squad.

"The girls are all pumped up to play, we've got a full squad and everyone healthy. We had quite possibly our best training of the year this week so we're travelling pretty well,” Thomsen said.

"We'll have Mishika Randall returning, which will be a huge boost for the side.”

Thomsen watched their opponents Ballina in their semi-final loss to Wollongbar-Alstonville last weekend and believes he knows what they need to do to challenge them.

"We watched them (Ballina) last week against Wollongbar and identified a few potential weaknesses and how we can target that,” he said.

"If we play the same way as we have all year, using our physicality and supporting the ball in attack, I think it will be key in getting a win. Whatever happens though, I'm incredibly proud of this group and all they have achieved.”

Thomsen will line up for the Buccaneers after the ladies play and is excited for a good contest.

"We'll both be up there and we're encouraging people to get up there, it's a local derby again and we're full strength this time so we're pretty hungry for a win. We'll definitely come out all guns blazing,” he said.

