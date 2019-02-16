SEEING RED: Stanley returns to lead Rebels into Nines

IN THE RED: South Grafton Rebels' five-eighth Hughie Stanley has returned to the club and will captain the team at the Coffs Coast 9s today.

RUGBY LEAGUE: South Grafton Rebels coach Craig Youngjohns will get his first look at how the squad performs on the field this weekend as the club takes on the annual Hoey Moey Coffs Coast 9s.

The competition will also be the first time seasoned five-eighth Hughie Stanley pulls on the red and white since returning to the club in the off-season.

As the most senior member of the squad, Stanley has been handed the captaincy duties for the weekend with the side unlikely to run out a full strength outfit.

"Unfortunately we have got a few injuries in the squad and I don't want to push those guys too much,” Youngjohns said.

"It is a shame, but it also gives a couple of young players the opportunity to shine on the field.”

The annual pre-season tournament has quickly become a major attraction for teams across the state and this year has been no different, with clubs to travel from as far north as Lismore and Newcastle in the south.

While the Rebels will put everything into it, Youngjohns admitted he just wanted them to have fun.

"With a few blokes away, this is all about having fun,” he said.

"It will be a chance for most of the squad to get to know each other and really bond over the weekend.

"The whole squad has been training hard this pre-season, the last couple of sessions have been really hard yakka but it is good to see the players respond well to that.”

The Rebels women's side will also head down to the tournament, and after proving themselves in early fitness sessions, Youngjohns believed the side was a good chance of taking out the nines competition.

"There is some very quality players in that side, they are pretty much a representative side in their own right,” he said.

The Coffs Coast 9s will be played at Geoff King Motors Oval today, with both Rebels sides starting at 1pm.