IMPORTANT: Chief Inspector Joanne Reid from Coffs Clarence police with Grafton Chamber of Commerce vice president Phil Belletty.
Seeing the benefits of CCTV in Grafton

3rd Jun 2019 10:00 AM
YOU may not see the camera, but you'll definitely know they're around, thanks to signage being installed as part of the rollout of CCTV throughout the Grafton area.

The signs will indicate the presence of CCTV as part of a once-only free offer of CCTV equipment to help make Grafton safer.

After an overwhelming response, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce is rolling out the equipment through a Federally funded Safer Community grant allocation.

Each business that took up the offer will receive a free recording device, and three cameras, plus the signage and a subsidy towards installation.

The extent of the coverage is not limited to the CBD of Grafton and South, but to commercial areas outside the CBD, and also parts of Ulmarra.

The program has been designed in cooperation with the local Coffs/Clarence police district to achieve a positive outcome for the community.

"CCTV can deter potential offenders from criminal activity and help with the detection, investigation and prosecution of offenders,” Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said.

"The use of CCTV in public spaces is an effective crime prevention measure and plays a big role in making our community a safer place.”

Thanks to the influx of inquiries, the applications for the CCTV are fully subscribed.

For more information on the program, contact office@ graftonchamberofcommerce .org.au.

